DeSantis appoints Branham and Janesk to Circuit Court

Gov. Ron DeSantis appointed six new judges Dec.18 to the bench, including two in Northeast Florida.

Jeb Branham, of Jacksonville Beach, will serve on the 4th Circuit Court to fill the vacancy created by the retirement of Circuit Judge David Gooding.

Jeb Branham

Branham has been owner and president of Jeb T. Branham law firm since 2002. He previously served as an associate with McGuireWoods.

Branham received his bachelor’s degree from Emory University and his J.D. from the University of Tennessee College of Law in 1995.

Kenneth Janesk II of St. Augustine will serve on the 7th Circuit Court

Janesk has been a prosecutor in the 7th Circuit State Attorney’s Office since 2011.

He received his bachelor’s degree from the University of Delaware and his J.D. from Florida Coastal School of Law in 2010.

Janesk fills the vacancy created by the resignation of Circuit Judge Patti Christensen.

In 2020, DeSantis appointed 61 judges, bringing his total number of judicial appointments to 117.