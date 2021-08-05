Omni Jacksonville to become a Marriott

It appears that the Omni Jacksonville Hotel will become part of the Marriott brand later this year.

Dallas-based Prism Hotels & Resorts, which took over management of the hotel after the Omni was sold in February, did not respond to a request for comment.

Marriott’s website features the Marriott Jacksonville Downtown at 245 Water St. and indicates the “new hotel” will open in December. A note on the Omnihotels.com website says “This hotel will no longer be an Omni property as of 8/25/21.”

Marriott.com includes a description of the property: “Situated in the heart of downtown, our luxury hotel connects you with Jacksonville’s most popular cultural and business districts. Relax poolside with dramatic views of the river and skyline. Enjoy fine dining or a chilled cocktail J Bar and Juliette’s, located on the hotel’s main level.

“With convenient access to TIAA Field, Times Union Center, Memorial Arena and other popular attractions, Jacksonville Marriott Downtown Hotel puts you in the midst of the excitement of the River City. Meet with ease in downtown Jacksonville as our luxury hotel is the premier meeting venue located on the river. Located in the heart of downtown on the St. John’s River, Jacksonville Marriott Downtown Hotel is convenient to restaurants, shopping, the Prime Osborn Convention Center and the Times-Union Center for the Performing Arts.”

Marriott also operates the Southbank Hotel at Jacksonville Riverwalk Downtown and the Marriott Jacksonville on Salisbury Road.

Omni Jacksonville Corp. sold the Omni Feb. 25 for $35.1 million to LR Jax LLC.

LR Jax LLC’s address in Jackson, Wyoming, is the same as Jackson Hole Trust Co.

The managers are Willow Lake Holdings Inc., LR Intermediate LLC, Ian Livingstone and Desmond Taljaard, also at that address.