Southeastern Grocers to open Winn-Dixie stores at five closing Lucky’s Markets

Jacksonville-based Southeastern Grocers said Feb. 4 it agreed in principle to take over five Lucky’s Market locations in Florida.

Southeastern Grocers will open Winn-Dixie supermarkets at closing Lucky’s stores in Gainesville, Melbourne, Fort Myers, Naples and Lake Mary.

Lucky’s, which is reorganizing under Chapter 11 bankruptcy laws, initially intended to keep the Melbourne store open.

The company amended that, according to a news release Feb. 4.

“We’re humbled by the opportunity to invest in the core of our footprint, and to deepen our presence in communities we know, respect and already operate successfully within,” Southeastern Grocers spokesman Joe Caldwell said in a separately issued statement.

“We are making all reasonable efforts to bring these opportunities to life in these communities. Provided that agreements in principal come to fruition, we look forward to welcoming customers to these stores this year.”

Lucky’s Market is based in Niwot, Colorado. The natural foods chain initially said it was closing 32 of its 39 stores.

Previously, Aldi agreed to take over six Lucky’s stores, while Publix Super Markets Inc. agreed to take over leases at five properties including the Lucky’s store in Neptune Beach.

Lucky’s said Feb. 4 it entered into asset purchase agreements with Southeastern Grocers, Seabra Foods and Hitchcock’s Markets for seven locations in Florida.

Seabra Foods will take over the lease at Hunters Creek. Hitchcock’s Markets will take over a Lucky’s store in St. Petersburg.

Lucky’s founders Bo and Trish Sharon initially were going to take over seven stores not slated for closing, “which has since been amended to exclude the Melbourne, FL store,” the company said.

The stores subject to the Sharons’ amended agreement are six stores in Colorado, Ohio, Michigan and Missouri.

Lucky’s has not announced which companies will take over the leases at its remaining stores, including one in Oakleaf in Jacksonville.